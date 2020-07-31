Zimbabwe: Govts Can Restrict Protests - - UN

31 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

GOVERNMENTS have the right to restrict protests on public health grounds, the United Nations Human Rights Committee has said, when it stepped in to formulate its legal interpretation, having seen a gap in the international norms being tested even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

But with the proliferation of Black Lives Matter protests and other demonstrations when authorities are trying to stem the spread of Covid-19, the matter has become more pressing.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, signed by 173 countries, including the United States and China, has always allowed for restrictions to be placed on the rights of peaceful assembly on grounds including public health. The new document, called a "general comment", confirmed that.

"The protection of 'public health' ground may exceptionally permit restrictions to be imposed, for example, where there is an outbreak of an infectious disease and gatherings are dangerous," the report said.

The document's author, Christ of Heyns, said the legal interpretation was intended to set out the "rules of the game not just for protesters, but for police".

In Zimbabwe, some vigilante groups that masquerade as opposition activists have been inciting people to pour out into the streets and demonstrate, ostensibly against corruption but really to subvert the constitutionally-elected Government.

But with the Covid-19 confirmed cases reaching 3 092 last night, with 53 deaths after 12 new deaths were recorded in just one day, the health risks are high.

Of the total 2 042 are local infections and 11 of the 12 new deaths were in Harare, which has now overtaken Bulawayo as the most seriously hit province. The proposed demonstrations would accelerate the rate of infection of Covid-19, cases of which are increasing on a daily basis in the country.

More than half a million people have died from the pandemic worldwide, with infections now nearing 20 million cases. To curb the spread of the contagion governments worldwide have put in place different measures that limit people's liberties.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.