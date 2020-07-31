Zimbabwe: Seek God's Mercy to Fight Covid-19 - Gospel Singer

South Africa-based musician Cashmore Muchaonyerwa has implored local gospel singers to come together and intercede for the nation as Covid-19 ravages the world.

The gospel artiste, who recently released a single titled "Ndapfugama", said redemption from the deadly virus could only come through divine intervention.

He said musicians have done collaborative songs for Covid-19 awareness and it was now time to seek God's face and mercy.

"As gospel musicians, I believe we should collaborate and send our prayers to God through songs. This is a challenging time and only God is the answer. People are praying as groups and individually and I think we can also add our voices to the kind request for divine intervention," said Muchaonyerwa.

On the song "Ndapfugama", the gospel artiste -- who hails from Gweru -- features Dorcas Moyo who is popular for her album "PaMarah Tapfuura".

"Ndapfugama" is a prayer to God for redemption in a tight situation.

"I started writing songs in year 2000 but I could not get to record any of them until March 2020 when I recorded my first single called "Ndapfugama".

"I have worked with Dorcas Moyo on my first single and I also featured on her song called 'Jesu Ndimambo' on the album 'PaMarah Tapfuura.

"I believe in the power of collaborations and I know that if we come together as gospel singers, our efforts will not be in vain."

Muchaonyerwa said he released his track "Ndapfugama" on March 31, when the national lockdown started as he cried out for divine intervention.

The song will feature on his album titled "Mvura YePadombo", to be released soon.

"I was inspired by the word God to take up gospel music. A lot of gospel artistes are my role models; The Charambas, Blessing Shumba, Mathias Mhere, Joyous Celebration, Benjamin Dube and many more.

"The lockdown has affected all of us. I could not release my album in May as per the initial plan. I however used the lockdown time to pray and write new songs. It was an opportunity to also spend time with my family.

"The general theme of my songs revolves around believing in God and trusting in Him for healing and restoration. Our songs carry messages of hope to those in despair, the sick and those that are weak."