Malawi: Suspect in Mphwiyo Cashgate Case Test Positive to Covid-19 - Lilongwe Courts Close

31 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

All courts in Lilongwe have closed Friday as officials are disinfecting the premises for Covid-19.

This was after one suspect in the infamous cashgate involving former director of Budget Paul Mphwiyo tested positive for the virus.

Officials at the court said the courts will open on Tuesday next week.

The closure will affect some high profile cases including the suspects in the Buleya Lule murder who were supposed to appear before the court for a bail application ruling.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices closed yesterday after six members of staff tested positive for the virus.

The commission says the closure will allow health officials to disinfect the premises.

The disinfection exercise, the commission says, will cover all office premises and warehouses in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu starting today up to August 10, 2020.

