South Africa: Police Tackle Crime and Enforce Lockdown Regulations

31 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Joint operations by South African Police Service (SAPS) in Ekurhuleni and other law enforcement agencies continued to achieve successfull outcomes during Operation O Kae Molao conducted in Katlehong, Thokoza, Tembisa and Ivory Park, yesterday.

Road blocks, visiting second-hand goods to check compliance, visible policing, searching of persons and vehicles were conducted to address crime generators.

Members recovered a Kia Bakkie in Katlehong area that was reported stolen in Alberton this month and Toyota Yaris which was taken for inquiry.

Thirty eight suspects were arrested for cases such as possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, contravention of Disaster Management Act, selling cigarettes and liquor, fraud, suspected stolen of motor vehicle, domestic violence, theft and rape.

Traffic fines valued at R23 000-00 for those who contravened Road Traffic Act and fine of R5000-00 for Second-hand goods non-compliance were issued.

Schools, filling stations, banks, spaza shops, train stations, Sassa pay points and government buildings were also patrolled during the operation in Tembisa.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.