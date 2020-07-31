South Africa: Police Tackle Crime and Enforce Lockdown Regulations

press release

Joint operations by South African Police Service (SAPS) in Ekurhuleni and other law enforcement agencies continued to achieve successfull outcomes during Operation O Kae Molao conducted in Katlehong, Thokoza, Tembisa and Ivory Park, yesterday.

Road blocks, visiting second-hand goods to check compliance, visible policing, searching of persons and vehicles were conducted to address crime generators.

Members recovered a Kia Bakkie in Katlehong area that was reported stolen in Alberton this month and Toyota Yaris which was taken for inquiry.

Thirty eight suspects were arrested for cases such as possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, contravention of Disaster Management Act, selling cigarettes and liquor, fraud, suspected stolen of motor vehicle, domestic violence, theft and rape.

Traffic fines valued at R23 000-00 for those who contravened Road Traffic Act and fine of R5000-00 for Second-hand goods non-compliance were issued.

Schools, filling stations, banks, spaza shops, train stations, Sassa pay points and government buildings were also patrolled during the operation in Tembisa.