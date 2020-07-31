South Africa: Breaking the Power of Aisle 3

31 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anna Trapido

Covid-19 has changed the ways in which we shop for food. Child pester power is losing ground to more mindful purchasing patterns.

In the old days we all feared aisle 3. You know the one. It is that section of the supermarket where they keep all the toys that no child needs but every child wants. Pre-pandemic, no one could get their kids out of aisle 3. And I mean no one. I live quite close to the Pecanwood Golf Estate so I encounter hardcore gangsters doing their household shopping on a relatively regular basis. I once saw a convicted drug lord, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Brett Kebble, begging and pleading with his offspring while they refused point blank to leave aisle 3. Like the rest of us, he was cajoling ineffectively while his child picked up and pondered the respective merits of every available item of over-priced Ninja Turtle nonsense.

Several years have passed since the Kebble killing and, in the interim, children have transferred their affections en masse from the tiresome turtles to Paw Patrol. For the lucky few who have yet to encounter the current kiddie craze, Paw Patrol is a cartoon...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.