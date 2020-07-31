South Africa: Breaking the Power of Aisle 3

analysis

Covid-19 has changed the ways in which we shop for food. Child pester power is losing ground to more mindful purchasing patterns.

In the old days we all feared aisle 3. You know the one. It is that section of the supermarket where they keep all the toys that no child needs but every child wants. Pre-pandemic, no one could get their kids out of aisle 3. And I mean no one. I live quite close to the Pecanwood Golf Estate so I encounter hardcore gangsters doing their household shopping on a relatively regular basis. I once saw a convicted drug lord, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Brett Kebble, begging and pleading with his offspring while they refused point blank to leave aisle 3. Like the rest of us, he was cajoling ineffectively while his child picked up and pondered the respective merits of every available item of over-priced Ninja Turtle nonsense.

Several years have passed since the Kebble killing and, in the interim, children have transferred their affections en masse from the tiresome turtles to Paw Patrol. For the lucky few who have yet to encounter the current kiddie craze, Paw Patrol is a cartoon...