South Africa: Queering Praxis - the Fourth Transformation Think Space

Whether you're in or beyond the bounds of the University of Cape Town (UCT), if you're interested about tackling inequalities and power disparities, then the fourth Transformation, Inclusion and Diversity Think Space is for you.

On Friday, 7 August 2020, UCT's Office for Inclusivity & Change (OIC) is hosting a think space on "Queering Praxis". It is the fourth think space in the OIC's series, which began on 6 March. The first think space was entitled "Where are we?", the second "Intersections" and the third "Beyond Diversity".

The think space is essentially a reading group that explores how inequalities and power disparities play out in higher education and the implications these can have on teaching, learning and research.

Participants are encouraged to engage with readings in advance and select one passage from each reading that they'd like to discuss. Suggested readings for this think space are:

Decolonizing gender: A curriculum (Khari Jackson and Malcolm Shanks)

Occidental Gender Trouble and the Creation of the Oriental Sodomite (Patrick Haddad)

How not to write about queer South Africa (Zethu Matebeni).

The think space takes place on Friday, 7 August 2020, from 14:00 to 16:00 and is hosted on Microsoft Teams.

To participate and RSVP, please email the OIC's stream leader for inclusivity capacity building, Gabriel Khan. Once the RSVP has been received, you will be sent a participation link as well as a link to download readings.