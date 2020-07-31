South Africa: Queering Praxis - the Fourth Transformation Think Space

31 July 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

Whether you're in or beyond the bounds of the University of Cape Town (UCT), if you're interested about tackling inequalities and power disparities, then the fourth Transformation, Inclusion and Diversity Think Space is for you.

On Friday, 7 August 2020, UCT's Office for Inclusivity & Change (OIC) is hosting a think space on "Queering Praxis". It is the fourth think space in the OIC's series, which began on 6 March. The first think space was entitled "Where are we?", the second "Intersections" and the third "Beyond Diversity".

The think space is essentially a reading group that explores how inequalities and power disparities play out in higher education and the implications these can have on teaching, learning and research.

Participants are encouraged to engage with readings in advance and select one passage from each reading that they'd like to discuss. Suggested readings for this think space are:

Decolonizing gender: A curriculum (Khari Jackson and Malcolm Shanks)

Occidental Gender Trouble and the Creation of the Oriental Sodomite (Patrick Haddad)

How not to write about queer South Africa (Zethu Matebeni).

The think space takes place on Friday, 7 August 2020, from 14:00 to 16:00 and is hosted on Microsoft Teams.

To participate and RSVP, please email the OIC's stream leader for inclusivity capacity building, Gabriel Khan. Once the RSVP has been received, you will be sent a participation link as well as a link to download readings.

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UCT

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.