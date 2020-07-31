South Africa: Girl, 14, Escapes From a Rape Ordeal and Grandfather, 65, Arrested

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has thanked the community of Mokwakwaila, especially the neighbour who reported the rape ordeal of a 14-year-old child, who has allegedly been sexually abused by her grandfather for over two years. This after a 65 year old pensioner, who is the victim's grandfather, was yesterday, Thursday 30 July 2020 arrested by the police at Mokgwathi village under Mokwakwaila policing area in the Mopani District.

The young girl was reportedly raped by her grandfather several times since 2018 when she was only 12 years old. The rapes allegedly took place when her grandmother was not home and the suspect would thereafter bribe the victim with money. As if that was a normal thing to do, the suspect apparently attempted to have his friends have sex with the child in exchange for money, by bringing in two other older men so they could also sexually abuse her.

The frightened girl managed to escape and ran to a neighbour's house for help. She then informed them about the ordeal and the Police were immediately called. Investigations were then activated until the suspect was arrested.

The child was immediately taken to the Victim Empowerment Center and the relevant stakeholders have already been engaged.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the abuse of children and the seemingly immoral tendencies of older men taking advantage of the most vulnerable members of the society. The swift reaction by police members who received the report is commendable," concluded General Ledwaba.

The suspect will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate Court on Monday, 03 August 2020 on a charge of rape.

The Police investigations are still underway.