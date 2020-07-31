South Africa: Suspects Arrested in Belville, Khayelitsha and Atlantis

31 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Efforts to eliminate the presence of illegal firearms and ammunition in Western Cape communities have yielded successful results with the arrest of three suspects.

Yesterday afternoon, 30 July 2020, members of the Maitland Flying Squad acted on information when they pulled over a Toyota Quantum in the Bellville area. They conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered a 9mm Parrabellum pistol and a 9mm Norinco pistol along with several rounds of ammunition. Seven suspects, aged between 24 and 40 were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Once charged, they will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Monday, 03 August 2020.

In an unrelated incident, members of the Provincial Integrated Team arrested a 55-year-old suspect while conducting roadblocks in Mew Way, Khayelitsha. The suspect was found in possession of a 9mm Norinco pistol with several rounds of ammunition. He is facing a possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition charge and is expected in court soon.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of this morning, 31 July 2020 at around 01:00, members attached to Atlantis SAPS acted on information when they entered and searched a residence in Bunting Crescent, Robinvale, Atlantis. During a thorough search of the premises, they discovered two firearms and several rounds of ammunition. A 19 year old female suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. She is expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Monday.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.