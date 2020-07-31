South Africa: Ace Magashule's Sons Each Bag a Free State Covid-19 Contract

analysis

Two companies owned by the sons of former Free State premier and current ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, have clinched Covid-19 contracts with a combined value of R2.7-million. This, after the Free State's treasury, the MEC of which is alleged to be close to Magashule, centralised the province's procurement for Covid-19-related goods and services.

The Free State provincial treasury has awarded contracts worth R2.7-million to the sons of ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

The Free State's latest tender bulletin, published on 17 July, contains the names of around 70 businesses that received contracts for Covid-19-related goods and services, with a combined value of R173-million.

The list includes the names of Motheko Projects and Marvel Deeds. Tshepiso Magashule, the ANC SG's eldest son, is Motheko Project's sole director, company records reveal.

Tshepiso's younger brother, Thato, is listed as the sole director of Marvel Deeds.

According to the tender bulletin, Motheko Projects received a contract worth R2.29-million from the provincial treasury. Marvel Deeds' contract is valued at R427,221.

It is not clear what goods or services the Magashule brothers' companies were contracted to deliver, but the tender bulletin confirms that these deals relate to government authorities'...