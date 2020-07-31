South Africa: Police Confiscate Drugs Worth R287 000

31 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In an effort to eradicate drugs from our community, the police in Upington confiscated drugs worth approximately R287 000. The confiscation was a result of a crime intelligence operation that was conducted on 30 July 2020, after information was received about delivery of illegal substances from Gauteng to a local courier depot.

This information was immediately liaised with Upington Port of Entry members and a joint tactical operation was conducted at the Courier.

Drugs including, tik crystals weighing 1,186kg to the estimated street value of R266 850-00, 80 mandrax tablets to the street value of R8 000-00, 2x25 liter liquid substance believed to be sanitiser to the street valued of R12 000 and

Six small boxes contained empty tik sachets to the value of R1 000-00 were discovered and confiscated.

No arrest were made as police investigation continues.

The District Commander of ZF Mgcawu, Brigadier Besnaar applauded the members for their swift response and thanked the community members who continue to work together with the police in fight against crime.

Read the original article on SAPS.

