South Africa: Drug Operation Continue to Reap Good Results

31 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Operations conducted by police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit continue to bear fruit when they nabbed two suspects in possession of drugs in the Umkomaas.

The operation was carried out yesterday at 15:00 on Sandelwood Street, V Section where a 27-year-old man was found in possession of drugs. He was found in possession of 31 pieces of rock cocaine and 22 tablets of mandrax. A follow up operation was also conducted near Ultra City where a 36-year-old man was also nabbed with drugs in his possession.

He was found in possession of 84 grams of cat powder, 62 wrappings of crystal meth, 15 pieces of rock cocaine, a moon of cocaine and 10 packets of crystal meth. Cash of R1500-00 was also confiscated from the suspect. The estimated street value of all the recovered drugs is R53 000-00. These operations are still ongoing in the south coast areas and other parts in the province.

"I am pleased with the recent number of suspects arrested and the quantity of drugs confiscated from drug lords. We will continue with these operation until we realise our vision of a drug free province," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.