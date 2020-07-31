South Africa: Drug Operation Continue to Reap Good Results

press release

Operations conducted by police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit continue to bear fruit when they nabbed two suspects in possession of drugs in the Umkomaas.

The operation was carried out yesterday at 15:00 on Sandelwood Street, V Section where a 27-year-old man was found in possession of drugs. He was found in possession of 31 pieces of rock cocaine and 22 tablets of mandrax. A follow up operation was also conducted near Ultra City where a 36-year-old man was also nabbed with drugs in his possession.

He was found in possession of 84 grams of cat powder, 62 wrappings of crystal meth, 15 pieces of rock cocaine, a moon of cocaine and 10 packets of crystal meth. Cash of R1500-00 was also confiscated from the suspect. The estimated street value of all the recovered drugs is R53 000-00. These operations are still ongoing in the south coast areas and other parts in the province.

"I am pleased with the recent number of suspects arrested and the quantity of drugs confiscated from drug lords. We will continue with these operation until we realise our vision of a drug free province," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula.