South Africa: Hawks Conduct Search and Seizure At Mpumalanga Municipality

31 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in Mpumalanga has conducted a search and seizure operation at the Nkomazi Local Municipality on Thursday.

The operation follows investigations in relation to alleged Covid-19 Procurement fraud wherein the appointment of contractors and service providers were inconsistent with the requisite procurement regulations.

The monetary value involved is approximately R27 million. The DPCI Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, Digital Forensic Laboratory and the local SAPS Criminal Record Centre seized several documents, which will assist in the ongoing probe, were seized from different offices.

No arrests have been made thus far. Further details will be divulged at a later stage.

