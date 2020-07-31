South Africa: Carjacker Nabbed With a Firearm

31 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last night at 22:00, a meter taxi driver was traveling on the R103 in Roosboom transporting two passengers. He stopped at Roosboom and whilst waiting for them to pay, one of the passengers strangled him. At gunpoint, they robbed him of his vehicle, cash, cellphone and a portable radio. The carjacking was reported at Ladysmith SAPS for police intervention.

In the early hours of this morning at 01:00, Greenwood Park police officers followed up information regarding the suspects involved in the carjacking in Ladysmith. They proceeded to the Boxwood informal settlement in Sea Cow Lake searching for the suspects involved and the vehicle was found abandoned. Further investigation was conducted in the same vicinity and police spotted six men lying on the ground on a footpath between the informal dwellings.

After police spotted them, the men got up and began shooting at police. Following a shootout with police, the men fled in between the informal homes whilst being pursued by police. A 24-year-old suspect was arrested and was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with eleven rounds of ammunition. The suspect was positively linked to the carjacking. The remaining suspects are still being sought by police. The suspect will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court soon on charges of attempted murder, as well as illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula heaped praise the police officers arresting the carjacker. "Our police officer must be commended for their resilience. Operations that have been put in place to monitor the activities of criminals are bearing fruits. Our police officers are able to follow the direction used by criminals as an escape route and alert police stations along the route to intercept them," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service.

