South Africa: Ravensmead Police Search for Missing Elderly Man

31 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Ravensmead police are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing 70-year-old Jacobus Kapiera who was last seen leaving his home in Eureka Estate, Ravensmead. Kapiera has Alzheimers and is also described as having brown eyes, short, grey hair and is 1, 55 m in height. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing blue and white checked pajama pants; a black and white checked jacket; a blue and orange cap and trainers.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Clairese Jacobs on 073 613 9671 and alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

