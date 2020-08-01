Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Fire Mortars in Maiduguri, 2 Killed, 16 Injured

1 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

At least two people have been confirmed dead and 16 others fatally injured as gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, fired several mortars in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State on Thursday.

A source told PRNigeria, that the terrorists' attack occurred as Muslim faithful in the town were still making preparation for Friday's Eid-Kabir festival.

The loud explosions sent many residents scampering for safety.

It was gathered that the mortars were rocketed at innocent civilians in Gwange, Customs Area near Mansur Motors, and Marri, all in Maiduguri metropolis.

The Explosive Ordinance Detection (EOD) unit of the Police had moved to the areas investigate the incidents and to determine whether it was an Improvised Explosive Device(IED).

Meanwhile, the Borno Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu said the actual cause of the explosions was yet to be ascertained as Police teams had been dispatched to the areas.

Members of Security and Response agencies including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Army, Police, Rapid Response Squad, Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have also moved to the scene to restore normalcy.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard.

