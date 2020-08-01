Liberia: Johnetta Olivia Mars-Gibson Memorial Set for August 8

With deeply saddened hearts, the McIntosh, Chesson, Gibson, and Mars families announce the death of our daughter and mother, Johnetta Olivia Mars-Gibson. She died at Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville, Maryland, United States on June 27, 2020. We shall all miss her dearly as she was a vibrant loving force and the family mediator. Johnette was always present, active, and giving of herself to family and friends. She was a jovial happy person, leaving a positive mark on all she came into contact with.

Johnetta, a staunch Episcopalian, was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Gaithersburg, MD. She served as a Godly Play Teacher and performed numerous hours of community service with her church family. She was a graduate of the Howard University College of Arts and Science with a BSC in Exercise Physiology and the College of Dentistry, where she obtained a A.A.S in Dental Hygiene. Her love of dentistry and her patients was exhibited daily as she worked as a Dental Hygienist in the practice of Dr. Timothy Dunn, Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, Bethesda, Maryland, USA.

She is survived by her son, Pschopelius Nygardea Terry ("Peedy"), who she loved beyond words; her parents: Chauncy and Yvette Chesson-Gibson. Ms. Sylvana Mcintosh; a host of uncles and aunts, including Pschopelia Chesson-Wilkins; and her siblings: C. Cyvette M. Gibson, Cora Chesson, Laverne O. Chesson (Daniel), Leroy A. Chesson (Jessica), Trohoe Kparghai, Jr., Oliver Rogers (Amie), Frances Grimes (Sugar), Monica Rogers-Warner (Jerry), Melvin Harris (Monica), Morris Massaquoi, and Siafa Massaquoi and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service, to be held on August 8, 2020, is limited to immediate family in-person. The service will be streamed via the Episcopal Church of the Ascension's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Episcopal-Church-of-the-Ascension-108963675039 . You may contact the family for further information at the email below. Individuals who would like to submit a short video tribute, 1 minutes or less, to be included in the service, may send the recording to: https://bit.ly/JMGTribute .

A Trust Fund has been established to benefit Johnetta's son, Pschopelius N. Terry. You may contact the family for further details at: [email protected] or via telephone, Verlyn Chesson Porte: 919-389-2456.