Nigeria: I Love to Be Simple, Chic, Not Dramatic - Actress, Seilat Adebowale

1 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Budding, beautiful Yoruba actress, Seilat Adebola Adebowale who made a great showing in Dayo Amusa's blockbuster "Omoniyun" has revealed her own idea of what it takes for a woman to be sexy.

There have been different opinions on the issues of women and their sexiness. While some have been tamed, others have been outlandish and even bizarre but for Seilat, keeping it off the edge as much as possible without being way too far off the slide is what works for her.

"Keeping it real and simple, I mean not being dramatic and shocking is what works for me. Being sexy is dressing really well and the charisma that comes with the poise.

However, I believe everyone should do what makes them comfortable. I love to be simple, classy and chic, not revealing too much of the skin and shocking people. The confidence you exude when properly dressed and the attitude along with it is all it takes for me," she said in a chat with Vanguard's Showtime Bonus.

She bought her way into the movie industry by producing her own film in 2013. After then she left to work a bit and came back fully in 2015. According to her, it was really difficult at the beginning but with her consistency she has finally stamped her feet on the landscape.

The films she has produced are Imoran , Aridunu Omo and Barrister Seilat. Those she has featured include;Ebi tani, Imoran, Maybe, Love and lies ,Omoniyun, Depression, Eebo bu , Gym house, Silence

Iro to jomi, Dear affy , Jackpot , Sixteen, Atupa, Odeere olounje, Odeere alagbo, Meje, Iran meta , Confession, Emuke , Just another fall guy , Too much , Ololufe , Lucifer , Aderoju , The tenant , Adams

Tenitika, You are me, Rollercoaster, 40, Inside life and Agbara ola.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.