Nigeria: Governor Umahi, Daughter, Aides Recover From Covid-19

31 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By James Eze

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor confirmed this in a statement he personally signed on Friday.

Mr Umahi also revealed that his daughter and three of his close aides who also contracted the virus have now tested negative.

The governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of the state for their prayers and support.

The recovery comes four weeks after the officials were infected by COVID-19.

Governor Umahi had on July 4 announced that he, his daughter and some aides tested positive for the virus.

Although he said they were not showing any symptoms, he said they went into isolation in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He, therefore, directed the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the coordination of the state's fight against the pandemic.

The virus, however, did not stop the governor from working from home as he continued to direct affairs of state from isolation

Within the period of isolation, Mr Umahi sacked over 1000 junior aides, suspended five special assistants, coordinator of FADAMA in the state and two auditor-generals.

He also appointed some new aides and temporary heads of some local governments. He also signed into law the revised 2020 budget of the state during the period.

Ebonyi has recorded 785 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in the country.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.