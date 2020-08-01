Uganda: Man, 48, Arrested Over Infecting Five Minors With HIV /Aids

1 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Gertrude Mutyaba

Police in Masaka District in central Uganda are holding a 48 -year -old man for allegedly defiling underage girls who he later infected with HIV/Aids.

The suspect is a carpenter in Masaka Town and is a resident of Bwabikere Village, Kalagala Parish in Mukungwe Sub County in Masaka City.

It is alleged that he has been defiling children between ages of eight and13.

Police say the suspect was caught defiling a minor by a resident who quickly reported the case to the village chairperson, Mr Paul Lutaaya.

Ms Juliet Shida, the officer in charge of Children's Affairs at Masaka Central Police Station said the suspect had been subjected to an HIV test as part of police investigations.

"The suspect was taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital and he was found to be HIV positive. After getting his results, we also tested all his alleged victims and found them positive," she said.

Police said he will be charged with five counts of aggravated defilement.

The suspect told police that his wife died six years ago and he was sleeping with minors to sexually satisfy himself.

Ms Shida revealed to Daily Monitor that they have registered 79 cases of defilement in the last four months of the lockdown induced by Coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.