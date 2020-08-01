Ethiopia: Financial Contribution Surges Sharply in the Wake of Historic GERD First Filling

The financial contribution of the public to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has seen a surprising surge following the announcement of the completion of the dam's first round filling, disclosed Office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the GERD.

Financial support from Ethiopians who are living in different corners of the world has gained a momentous raise, Hailu Abrham, Communication Director told The Ethiopian Herald.

Many more private companies are also showing interest to make financial contribution to the flagship national project, he said adding that Nyala Insurance has raised over 12 million birr while another individual along other company contributes 1.9 million birr on the same day, he stressed.

According to the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) 22 million birr bond has also been sold on the heels of the filling of the dam, Hailu added. Furthermore, the number of subscribers to 8100A, SMS based fund raising scheme, has also reached over 1.2 million, he noted.

"We are working in collaboration with media outlets as mechanism of reaching out to the public since the COVID-19 outbreak has hampered all financial mobilization events."

Meanwhile, the Office disclosed that it will launch a nationwide program tomorrow with an aim to share Ethiopians voice of equitable water usage to the rest of the world.