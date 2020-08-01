Sudan: Responsible Exercise of Democracy and Homeland Above All - Al - Burhan

31 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman emphasized on the unity of rank, solidarity, cooperation, tolerance and sublimation for the sake of the higher interest for the homeland development and work for its progress and prosperity.

In address to the Sudanese people on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council he noted to the exceptional circumstances imposed by the reality of the transition and the serious endeavor for the shift to a state of institutions, he renewed the call for all to work for rank's unity and solidarity, reminding of the importance of work for consolidating the principles of the democratic approach through a responsible practice that would put the homeland above all, keenness on the supreme interests, spreading the spirit of tolerance, rejecting division and strengthening cohesion in order to build and strengthen the national unity.

Al Burhan has referred to the role of the youths, who led the revolution for the change, in the building and renaissance of the homeland, asserting work for the realization of their hopes and aspirations in building the Sudan of freedom, peace and justice.

He asked for mercy to the souls of the martyrs who made the sacrifice for the dignity, freedom, security and stability of the Sudanese citizen, he also extended congratulated the soldiers in all the gaps locations in defense of the security and stability of the country.

