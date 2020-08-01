Uganda Criminalizes Comedians Over Satirical Video

27 July 2020
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release By Oryem Nyeko

Arrests Prompt Calls to #FreeBizonto

On Friday, July 24, Ugandan police arrested four comedians for a satirical video they posted online. The comedians, Julius Sserwanja, Simon Peter Ssabakaki, Merceli Mbabali, and Gold Kimatono, are part of a group called Bizonto and perform skits that they post online.

In the video, posted July 15, the group calls for people to pray for leaders in the Ugandan government and list president Yoweri Museveni and the heads of government bodies including the Electoral Commission, Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda Prisons, the Bank of Uganda, Ministry of Finance, Internal Security Organisation, and the Uganda Police as the country's most important top leaders. They don't explicitly say so, but the leaders that this video highlights are all from the western region of Uganda, implying that power is concentrated in a group of men from one region of the country.

Police accused the group of "promoting sectarianism" and "causing hatred and unnecessary apprehension" with the video. In the penal code, promoting sectarianism is punishable by up to five years in prison. The four have yet to be officially charged, however, nor have the police brought them before a court, even though the law requires them to do so within 48 hours of arrest.

The arrest has sparked outcry among Ugandans who are now calling for the government to #FreeBizonto, after the comedy group's name.

In recent years, authorities have clamped down on performers and media deemed critical of the government. In 2019, the Uganda Communications Commission passed vague rules which prohibit news that creates "public panic or unnecessary distress." In 2019, police blocked opposition politician and musician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, from holding concerts indefinitely. The High Court ultimately overturned that order. Authorities have also gagged the media for airing reports covering Kyagulanyi, and switched off radio stations for hosting opposition leaders like Kizza Besigye.

Uganda's constitution explicitly guarantees freedom of expression, and the government has accepted obligations under multiple African and international treaties to respect and protect that right. Arresting comedians for making a satirical video makes a mockery of this important right. And with mere months until general elections, the government should be taking steps to ensure people can freely exercise their rights to free expression, assembly, and opinion, instead of arresting them for it.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: HRW

Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.