Nigeria: Edo 2020 - 2 Shot As PDP, APC Supporters Clash

2 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patrick Ochoga

The campaign between supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu took a violent dimension as two persons identified as Oguma Ojo and Friday Yaya were shot on Friday night by an unknown person now said to be on the run, in Ward II in Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area of the state.

An eye witness said the member representing Akoko-Edo II Hon Emma Agbaje had addressed his supporters where he pledged his support for Ize-Iyamu.

Later that night, the assailant was said to have gone to where the victims were sitting with about four other persons and shot at them.

A family member of one of the victims said the issue has been reported at the police station in Igarra.

