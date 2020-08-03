Kenya: 690 New Covid Cases in Kenya as Deaths Rise to 369

2 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 690 new infections from COVID-19 Sunday, raising the country's caseload to 22,053.

Fatalities also rose to 369 after five more patients succumbed to the virus, according to the country's Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe said public health officials had conducted tests from 5,393 samples since Saturday, raising the cumulative tests so far to 315,723.

58 COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals countrywide Sunday, raising the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 8, 477.

"We are happy to inform that 58 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,477. We congratulate our health care workers for this effort," Kagwe said in a statement sent to newsrooms.

He said a six-month-old baby was among those who tested positive for the virus, with the oldest aged 83. There were 492 male and 198 female.

Of the new cases, Nairobi County recorded the highest number of infections after posting 535 cases.

Westlands, Langata, Dagoretti North and South recorded the highest number of infections after posting 63, 44 and 43 cases each respectively.

Kiambu County which is fast emerging as the country's second epicenter of the disease recorded 56 cases.

Ruiru, Gatundu South and Kikuyu recorded the huge chunck of infections in the region after posting 15, 12 and 11 cases respectively.

On Friday, Kiambu County alone recorded 10 fatalities out of the 16 which had been reported.

Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation

