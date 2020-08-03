Nigeria: School Reopening - Ogun Begins Mandatory Covid-19, Malaria Tests for Ss3 Students

1 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

As part of the protocols for school resumption, the Ogun State government has announced that COVID-19 and malaria tests will be mandatory for returning boarding students.

The state had earlier fixed resumption of SS3 students for August 4, months after a nationwide halt of academic activities necessitated by COVID-19.

The decision is a resolve to allow the students to prepare for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) slated to begin on August 17.

As of the time of filing this report, over 40,000 Nigerians have contracted the respiratory killer-disease which broke out in February.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Saturday evening, Ronke Soyombo, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary and Secondary education, noted that the state has made provisions for the two tests.

"The ministry of health has made provision for a COVID-19 and MALARIA TEST for all SS3 BOARDING students in Ogun State as part of the conditions for the reopening of schools in the under listed Public Health Care facilities between Friday 31st July & Monday 3rd August, 2020," she said.

The facilities listed include Ogun State General Hospital, Ota, the 250 MTR Okemosan, Abeokuta, and Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

She added that part of the strong condition of admittance to school for boarding students is the COVID-19 certificate showing 'Negative'.

"All Principals are therefore directed to immediately disseminate the above important information to all SS3 learners in the State and to ensure that the above instructions are strictly adhered to as sanctions will be meted out to any defaulting school," Mrs Soyombo stated.

