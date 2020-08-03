Zimbabwe: Tsitsi Dangarembga Makes Booker Prize Shortlist

2 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Renowned Zimbabwean author and film maker, Tsitsi Dangarembga has been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize for her novel This Mournable Body.

The Booker Dozen, or shortlist for the 2020 Booker Prize were announced on 28 July 2020.

Made up of 13 books, the shortlist was made by a panel of five judges including Margatet Busby, Lee Child, Sameer Rahim, Lemn Sissay and Emily Wilson.

African authors who have made the shortlist include Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe) and Maaza Mengiste (Ethiopia).

The Booker Prize for fiction is open to novelists of all nationalities writing in English. Before the list was finalised, judges had to choose from 162 novels published in the United Kingdom or Ireland between 1 October 2019 and 30 September 2020.

Speaking of the finalists, chair of the judging panel and Ghanian author, broadcaster and publisher Margaret Busby says: "Each of these books carries an impact that has earned it a place on the longlist, deserving of wide readership. Included are novels carried by the sweep of history with memorable characters brought to life and given visibility, novels that represent a moment of cultural change, or the pressures an individual faces in pre- and post-dystopian society. Some of the books focus on interpersonal relationships that are complex, nuanced, emotionally charged. There are voices from minorities often unheard, stories that are fresh, bold and absorbing. The best fiction enables the reader to relate to other people's lives; sharing experiences that we could not ourselves have imagined is as powerful as being able to identify with characters."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

