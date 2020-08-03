Rwanda/Malawi: Kagame, Chakwera Celebrate Arsenal FA Cup Victory

2 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera led Arsenal supporters in celebrating Saturday night's FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley, a result that lifts hopes for the Gunners after a below-par campaign this season.

Both Kagame and Chakwera are ardent Arsenal fans.

"Bravo, congrats Arsenal for a well-deserved and needed FA Cup win. We, fans, and supporters kept faith in you... going forward let's aim at much bigger things and yes we can," Kagame tweeted.

Rwanda and Arsenal also boost a shirt sponsorship deal.

"It feels great to see the Arsenal winning, a sweet victory from the jaws of defeat, my favourite kind," President Chakwera wrote.

The victory also assures Arsenal's participation in the Europa League next season.

