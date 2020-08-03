Kenya: How Much Kenyans Will Pay at Government Isolation Facilities in Nairobi

2 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The government has published a list of isolation and quarantine facilities within Nairobi County where patients can seek help as it implements a raft of measures in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said that the 14 facilities in the city will charge a minimum of Sh2,000 a day in some of the isolation facilities and as much as Sh5,200 at others.

DAILY CHARGES

Among them is St George's Girls High School in Nairobi which has 2,070 available rooms and will cost an individual Sh2,000 a day.

Others are Nairobi School, Kenya Institute of Special Education, Kenya Education Management institute and The Kenya High School in Kileleshwa, which will charge similar amounts.

Lenana School, Moi Forces Academy Pangani Girls, Moi Girls High School and Kenyatta University, which will also offer similar facilities.

Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) in South C will offer facilities at Sh3,000 a day while the Kenya institute of Special Education (KISE) will charge Sh4,000.

The Cooperative University in Karen will charge Sh5,200 a day and has a capacity of 1,184 while JKUAT on Thika Road will charge Sh4000 and has a capacity of 600.

Last week, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director of Health Services Dr Josephine Mbae said the county had earmarked public institutions, among them nine public schools, for use as treatment centres as part of its contingency Covid-19 preparedness plan.

QUARANTINE

"We have set up schools where we can quarantine those who cannot quarantine within home, we still want people to quarantine at their comfort zone but we urge people to be frank with us, if you cannot manage at home, tell us the truth," Mbae said.

She also said NMS was in the process of increasing capacity at the Mbagathi Hospital and Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in order to have additional beds in the wards and Intensive Care Unit.

The announcement came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Health to develop a protocol to retain retired ICU staff and physicians to deal with Covid-19 cases in the counties.

He also said that government institutions, including stadia, upon designations as a public health facility shall be availed to the MoH for purposes of quarantine and treatment centres.

For those not able to self-isolate, the NMS has set aside KMTC the Mary griffin hostel which has 90 beds and are in the process of putting up a makeshift facility at Mbagathi Hospital in collaboration with University of Nairobi Enterprises and Services which will have 160 beds and will be ready by next week.

