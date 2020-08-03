Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - AAC Accuses INEC of Replacing Its Deputy Governor With 'Unknown Name'

2 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The African Action Congress(AAC) said it would take legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for replacing the name of its Ondo deputy governorship candidate with an unknown one.

AAC said this in a statement in Akure on Sunday signed by Oluwasunkanmi Oni, the state Publicity Secretary and Alex Adeniyi, state Chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC on Friday released the list of candidates of the 17 political parties that would participate in the October 10 governorship election in the state

The statement read: "AAC Ondo State Chapter wishes to register her displeasure on the list released by INEC on Ondo State governorship election of participating political parties.

"It is ignominious for INEC, a body that is expected to be apolitical, to collaborate with some unrecognised entities for reasons best known to them to tamper with the structure and constitution of our party".

It explained that the party on July 25 held its governorship primary election at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) where Adekunle Adeleye was elected by the party delegates as the governorship candidate of the party.

"Thereafter, Prince Adekunle Adeleye's name and the Deputy Governorship candidate selected, Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim, were duly sent to INEC as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the party, respectively.

"It is therefore saddening that INEC went on to manufacture an unknown deputy governorship candidate, namely Samuel Tope Omotosho, who is totally unknown to our party, who is not and has never been a member of our party, AAC, either in Ondo State or anywhere in Nigeria.

"At this point, we demand INEC to abjure her errors at once and replace the unrecognised name (Samuel Tope Omotosho) with the authentic name (Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim) submitted to them by the party or face legal action.

"Enough of this inglorious act of INEC meddling with and distorting the internal affairs of political parties, AAC inclusive, each time there is an election.

"We, the African Action Congress (AAC), reject in its entirety the unknown name paired with Prince Adekunle Adeleye, our party's Gubernatorial Candidate, as running mate," it said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.