Nigeria: Lilo, Kat3na Evicted From BBNaija2020

BBNaija
Lilo
2 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anthony Ada Abaraham

After a tensed two weeks Lilo and Kat3na has been evicted from the biggest reality game show in Africa , Big Brother Naija Lockdown 2020.

The housemates voted them out after #BBLilo, #BBEric, #BBPraise and #BBKa3na were said to be the housemates with the least votes.

Many have predicted that Eric would be the one to go but none saw Lilo going home.

"We good!" says #BBLilo when Ebuka asked her about her boyfriend."

On twitter , Nigerians have continued to react on the eviction.

@DonJazzy

Biggie yaf put asunder oooooo #bbnaija 🙆🏾‍♂‍

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.