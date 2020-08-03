South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 511 485 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 511 485 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 8 195 new cases identified.

Case data

Province Total cases for 02 August 2020 Percentage total

Eastern Cape 79410 15,5

Free State 23099 4,5

Gauteng 180532 35,3

KwaZulu-Natal 82300 16,1

Limpopo 9044 1,8

Mpumalanga 15120 3,0

North West 19961 3,9

Northern Cape 5131 1,0

Western Cape 96838 18,9

Unknown 50 0,0

Total 511485 100,0

Testing data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 036 779 with 34 794 new tests conducted since the last report.

Reported deaths and recoveries

Regrettably we report 213 new COVID-19 related deaths: 25 from Eastern Cape, 40 from Gauteng, 31 from KwaZulu Natal, 43 from Western Cape, 51 from the Free State and 23 from Limpopo.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 8 366.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 347 227 which translates to a recovery rate of 68%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries

Eastern Cape 1769 68652

Free State 205 8897

Gauteng 2115 126784

KwaZulu-Natal 875 37127

Limpopo 90 5512

Mpumalanga 78 8674

North West 81 8751

Northern Cape 36 1874

Western Cape 3117 80956

Total 8366 347227