South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 511 485 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 511 485 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded with 8 195 new cases identified.
Case data
Province Total cases for 02 August 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 79410 15,5
Free State 23099 4,5
Gauteng 180532 35,3
KwaZulu-Natal 82300 16,1
Limpopo 9044 1,8
Mpumalanga 15120 3,0
North West 19961 3,9
Northern Cape 5131 1,0
Western Cape 96838 18,9
Unknown 50 0,0
Total 511485 100,0
Testing data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 036 779 with 34 794 new tests conducted since the last report.
Reported deaths and recoveries
Regrettably we report 213 new COVID-19 related deaths: 25 from Eastern Cape, 40 from Gauteng, 31 from KwaZulu Natal, 43 from Western Cape, 51 from the Free State and 23 from Limpopo.
This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 8 366.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 347 227 which translates to a recovery rate of 68%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 1769 68652
Free State 205 8897
Gauteng 2115 126784
KwaZulu-Natal 875 37127
Limpopo 90 5512
Mpumalanga 78 8674
North West 81 8751
Northern Cape 36 1874
Western Cape 3117 80956
Total 8366 347227