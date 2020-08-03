Angola: Covid-19 - Eleven Health Technicians Under Institutional Quarantine

31 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — At least eleven health technicians, including doctors, nurses and stretcher-bearers, have been in compulsory institutional quarantine in Malanje since Wednesday (29) for having been in contact with a suspect patient of Covid-19 at the provincial maternal-child hospital.

The 20-year-old patient, who comes from the municipality of Xá-Muteba, Lunda Norte province, was transferred to the maternal and child hospital for postpartum complications of twins and died on Wednesday after testing reactive IGM for Coronavirus.

According to the director of the Provincial Health Office, Avantino Sebastião, along with the postpartum complication, the young woman presented respiratory failure, which is why she was submitted to the Covid-19 test and sent the sample to Luanda, so the result of this last examination is awaited.

He specified that the health technicians will remain isolated in the institutional quarentine center until they are tested and disinfected the emergency room where the patient was admitted, while the corpse was already buried for prevention reasons.

Meanwhile, the mother and husband of the victim, who accompanied her, tested negative.

Avantino Sebastião appeals to the population to remain calm, waiting for confirmation from the health authorities and to avoid speculation of information such as that circulating on social networks, according to which the case is positive and imported from Xá-Muteba.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

