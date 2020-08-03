Central Africa: Angolan President Attends Eccas Summit

31 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Thursday here participated in the XVII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), which culminated with the election of the Angolan diplomat Gilberto Veríssimo for the chair of the organization's Commission.

At the Summit, which was held by videoconference, the leaders of the ECCAS, meeting for more than six hours, addressed in depth, among other issues, the reforms of the institution.

"The treaty of the organization was revised, as well as its protocols were analysed, in the framework of the new dynamic that is intended for the ECCAS", said, at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

In statements to the press, the head of Angolan diplomacy stressed that the reforms in progress aim to give a new dynamic to the organization, with emphasis on its Secretariat.

In his turn, the Angolan ambassador Gilberto Veríssimo, who will chair the ECCAS Commission for the next five years, considers it essential to ensure that the regional organisation is seen by the inhabitants of the member states as a common area.

ECCAS was founded in Libreville, Gabon in 1983, and its objectives are to promote cooperation and self-sustaining development, with particular emphasis on economic stability and improving the living quality of the region's population.

The 11 Member States of the Economic Community of Central African States are Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.