Angola: Minister Calls for Unity to Fight Covid-19

Luanda — The Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, Thursday in Luanda highlighted the need for women to unite in a current of solidarity to mitigate the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, in a message read at the close of the African Women's Day journey, it is necessary to find ways to strengthen the links of humanism, solidarity, aid and social and material assistance to the most disadvantaged women, displaced, refugees, victims of violence, unemployed, the informal sector of the economy and entrepreneurs who feel the effects of vulnerability in their daily physical and emotional balance and the increasing vulnerability of their livelihoods and families.

"Social confinement cannot and must not mean isolation, but rather reinventing opportunities, strengthening unity, the coming together of ideas, to make concrete, feasible, sustained and resilient plans together to give our hand and our love to our sisters on the continent and in our country in particular," she stressed.

She went on to say that today more than ever, women expect to receive from political leaders, civil society and development partners more than intentions but immediate and rapid actions, integrated and in favour of populations at great risk, for their survival and the resumption of their activity in a context of confinement and respect of biosecurity measures.