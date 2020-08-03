Angola: Minister Calls for Unity to Fight Covid-19

31 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira, Thursday in Luanda highlighted the need for women to unite in a current of solidarity to mitigate the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, in a message read at the close of the African Women's Day journey, it is necessary to find ways to strengthen the links of humanism, solidarity, aid and social and material assistance to the most disadvantaged women, displaced, refugees, victims of violence, unemployed, the informal sector of the economy and entrepreneurs who feel the effects of vulnerability in their daily physical and emotional balance and the increasing vulnerability of their livelihoods and families.

"Social confinement cannot and must not mean isolation, but rather reinventing opportunities, strengthening unity, the coming together of ideas, to make concrete, feasible, sustained and resilient plans together to give our hand and our love to our sisters on the continent and in our country in particular," she stressed.

She went on to say that today more than ever, women expect to receive from political leaders, civil society and development partners more than intentions but immediate and rapid actions, integrated and in favour of populations at great risk, for their survival and the resumption of their activity in a context of confinement and respect of biosecurity measures.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.