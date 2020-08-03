Angola: Covid-19 - Huila's Health Technicians Improve Knowledge

31 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — At least 148 first aid nurses and community activists, associated with the National Council for the Protection of the Elderly in Huila, are participating, from Thursday to Saturday, in Lubango, in a training seminar on handling techniques for suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the elderly.

Trainees from the municipalities of Caconda, Caluquembe, Cacula, Quipungo, Chicomba, Matala, Jamba and Lubango are reinforcing communications about the community, in the transmission of prevention knowledge and interaction with the elderly about the care they should have with the pandemic, since they are part of the risk group.

Speaking to Angop, Mário Silvano, chairman of the council for the protection of the elderly in Huila, said they will replicate the knowledge to other municipalities to strengthen the health chain, cooperating with the municipal health offices.

The National Council for the Protection of Elderly People in Huila controls 16,233 elderly people distributed mostly within the family, in the province's 14 municipalities, with Lubango controlling 2,014 elderly people.

Each council's municipal delegation has an elderly post to provide assistance to this fringe of society.

The council has existed in Huila since 2012 and has more than 720 members, who in addition to health technicians, have other specialists in agriculture, education, staff training and construction and infrastructure.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

