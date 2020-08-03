Central Africa: Angolan Diplomat Chairs Eccas Commission

31 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan diplomat Gilberto Veríssimo took over this Thursday the rotating presidency of the Commission of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), after being confirmed in the post by the Heads of State and Government of the regional organization.

The candidacy of Ambassador Gilberto Veríssimo was approved, by consensus, last Monday, during the XII Special Session of the ECCAS Council of Ministers.

Thursday, during the XVII Regular Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the organization, which took place by videoconference, the Angolan diplomat was unanimously elected for a five-year term.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, participated in the meeting, which was attended by the 11 Heads of State and Government of the member countries of the Community.

The new president of the ECCAS Commission, senior staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is 60 years old and holds a PhD in Social Sciences and Strategic Studies.

In the last five years he has served as Deputy Executive Secretary for Political Affairs of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).

The vice-presidency of the Commission fell to the Equato-Guinean diplomat Tatchouo Belope Francisca.

The selection of the members of the Commission takes place within the framework of the reform of the ECCAS, decided by the Heads of State and Government, which also led to the revision of the organisation's Treaty.

ECCAS was founded in Libreville, Gabon in 1983, and its objectives are to promote cooperation and self-sustaining development, with particular emphasis on economic stability and improving the quality of life of the region's population.

The 11 Member States of the Economic Community of Central African States are Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.