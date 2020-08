South African Deputy President David Mabuza briefs Parliament on June 25, 2020 on the work of the Political Task Team on Eskom and government’s plan to ensure the long-term sustainability of the power utility.

press release

Deputy President Mabuza is well

The Office of the Deputy President has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding the health status of Deputy President David Mabuza.

We would like to assure South Africans that the Deputy President is at home and well.

Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour.