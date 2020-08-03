Kenya: Covid-19 - Homa Bay Nurse Who Tested Negative Dies From Collapsed Lung

2 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

A Homa Bay County nurse who had Covid-19 and gave birth to a healthy baby a fortnight ago, while on oxygen support, died Sunday.

Kisii County Public Health Director Richard Onkware said the nurse died at 4pm after about two weeks of battling the disease.

The 32-year-old from Rachuonyo Sub-county contracted the virus at 33 weeks of pregnancy and gave birth normally.

She tested positive on July 20 and gave birth on July 24 at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital. She had tested negative twice, including on July 29.

"Unfortunately, we have lost her. One of her lungs collapsed due to Covid-19," Dr Onkware said on Sunday.

Her baby was found negative after several tests but was placed in the nursery for close observation.

"NO NEGLECT"

The nurse's husband and her other close contacts went into self-quarantine.

The nurse had claimed that she was abandoned by ICU staff and that no one wanted to attend to her after it was established she had the dreaded disease.

Kisii County Health executive Sarah Omache denied the allegations.

"The patient was transferred from Rachuonyo Sub-county Hospital to KTRH, with a history of difficulty breathing, coughing and chills, and was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit," Ms Omache said.

She said the patient was moved to an isolation centre after testing positive and was well cared for, contrary to the claims that she was shunned.

"We quarantined her contacts, including relatives and medics who handled her in the ICU. Claims that she was abandoned are false," Ms Omache said and assured patients of quality care at the facility.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.