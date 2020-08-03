Kenya/Tanzania: Kenyan International Completes Treble Season With Simba

Kenyan international Francis Kahata featured as Tanzanian champions Simba SC beat Namungo FC 2-1 to win the Azam Federation Cup at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Subawanga on Sunday.

Kahata, however came off in the 25th minute after pulling a hamstring, Hassan Dilunga taking his position. Former Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere came in in the 90th minute for Tanzanian international John Bocco.

Simba got their goals through Bocco and Luis Miquissone, while Namungo's lone goal was scored by Edward Charles Manyama. The win makes it three titles for Simba this season having earlier won the Community Shield and the league title.

Joseph Okumu back in training

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu trained with Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg on Sunday ahead of their league match against Sirius on Monday evening.

Okumu has been out of action for two weeks after he picked an injury in their 2-1 win over Kalmar on July 14.

Elfsborg is currently fifth on the log with 20 points from 11 matches.

Eric Johana in action in Sweden

Former Mathare United midfielder Eric Johana also featured for Jonkopings Sodra as they beat Norrby 2-1 in a Swedish second-tier match played at the Boras Arena on Sunday.

Abdelrahman Saidi opened the scoring for Norrby from the spot on 57 minutes, but Edin Hamidovic leveled matters three minutes later. Daniel Ljung netted the winner eight minutes to time.

Eric Johana was rested in the 75th minute with Marcus Degerlund taking his place.

Kenyan duo face each other in Georgia

Kenyan duo of Amos Nondi and Alywn Tera faced each other in the Georgian topflight as Dila Gori and Sarbutalo played to a 1-1 draw at the Mikheli Meskhis Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Tera was on the scoresheet for Sarbutalo, opening the scoring on 28 minutes, but Nugzari Spanderashvili equalised for Dila Gori with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Dila Gori tops the standings with 16 points from eight games, while Sarbutalo, who are the reigning champions, are third with 13 points having played the same number of matches.