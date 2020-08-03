Kenya/Tanzania: Ex-Gor Mahia Duo Wins Another Title in Tanzania

Former Gor Mahia duo Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere featured as Tanzanian champions Simba SC beat Namungo FC 2-1 to win the Azam Federation Cup at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Kahata, however, was rested in the 25th minute after appearing to have pulled his hamstring, Hassan Dilunga taking his position.

Kagere came in the 90th minute for Tanzanian international John Bocco.

Simba got their goals through Luis Miquissone and Bocco while Namungo's consolation was scored by Edward Charles Manyama.

The win makes it three titles for Simba this season having earlier won the Community Shield and the League.

OKUMU BACK IN TRAINING

Kenyan international centre back Joseph Okumu trained with Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg on Sunday ahead of their league match against Sirius on Monday evening.

Okumu has been out of action for two weeks after he picked an injury in their 2-1 win over Kalmar on July 14.

Elfsborg are currently fifth on the log with 20 points from 11 matches.

JOHANA IN ACTION

Former Mathare United midfielder Eric Johana also featured for Jonkopings Sodra as they beat Norrby 2-1 in a Swedish second-tier match at the Boras Arena on Sunday.

Abdelrahman Saidi opened the scoring for Norrby from the spot on 57 minutes but Edin Hamidovic leveled matters three minutes later. Daniel Ljung netted the winner eight minutes to stoppage time.

Johana was rested in the 75th minute, Marcus Degerlund taking his place.

KENYANS FACE-OFF IN GEORGIA

Kenyan duo Amos Nondi and Alwyn Tera faced each other in the Georgian topflight as Dila Gori and Sarbutalo played to a 1-1 draw at the Mikheli Meskhis Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Dila Gori tops the standings with 16 points from eight games while Sarbutalo, who are the reigning champions, are third with 13 points having played the same number of matches.

Tera was on the scoresheet for Sarbutalo, opening the scoring on 28 minutes but Nugzari Spanderashvili equalised for Dila Gori with ten minutes left on the clock.