Kenya: Waiguru, MCAs Told to Bury the Hatchet in New Conciliation Bid

Efforts to broker a political truce between Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and members of the county assembly are in top gear.

Multiple reconciliation meetings convened by the clergy, politicians and business titans have been taking place in the county and in Nairobi. Other groups involved are the Kikuyu Council of Elders and the Gikuyu Embu Meru Association (Gema).

Among the business personalities involved is Equity Bank founder Peter Munga of the influential Mt Kenya Foundation.

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Kirinyaga Bishop Joseph Kibucwa revealed that a meeting was held in the county last week.

The governor failed to turn up but she sent the county executive committee member for Finance to represent her, the bishop said. Some MCAs were present during the interdenominational prayer session.

"We also wanted to pray for them as she (Governor) had recommended for the meeting. Other parties are also involved in the negotiations. We do not want to appear like we are competing," stated Bishop Kibucwa.

DISARRAY

Tebere Ward MCA Gudson Muchina said a meeting at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday evening ended prematurely and without a resolution because the governor's team changed the agenda of the sitting.

"We were meeting for mediation on the budget stalemate but they brought up political issues about the governor's impeachment. Her team included three MCAs, the Finance chief and her budget officer," he said.

He added that also present was Mr Munga, whom he said was the convener, and two grey-haired men he did not recognise.

Others were three woman reps -- Kiambu's Gathoni Wamuchomba, Gladys Wanga (Homabay) and Fatuma Gedi (Wajir).

Efforts to get confirmation from Ms Gedi and Ms Wanga proved futile as they failed to respond to phone calls and text messages. Ms Wamuchomba declined to comment.

The assembly was represented by Majority Leader Kamau Murango (Kerugoya), Budgetary Committee chairman David Mathenge (Baragwi) and Tebere MCA Gudson Muchina. Mr Murango and Mr Mathenge were out of reach as their phones remained switched off by the time of going to press.

Ms Waiguru was not present and attempts to get a comment from her proved futile as she failed to respond to phone calls and text messages.

DEVELOPMENT

Kikuyu Council of Elders national chairman Wachira Kiago said his group is involved in the negotiations so as to avoid feuds that will affect the development of the county.

Mr Kiago said his team has been meeting MCAs and the governor's emissaries.

"We are expecting a report on the progress this week. We told our team to be objective in the process," he said.

He added that institutions mandated with ensuring good governance and protecting public resources should be allowed to exercise their mandate.