Tanzania: School Toilet Collapses, Kills Two Students in Rorya

A TOILET wall has collapsed at Ngasaro Secondary School in Rorya District, Mara Region, leaving two students dead on the spot and one seriously injured.

Rorya District Commissioner (DC) Mr Simon Chacha visiting the scene named the deceased as Anthony Nyibusa and Vernon Otieno, all Form Two students.

"I have just arrived here and I could see many people around, I will call you back for more details of what actually transpired," the District Commissioner said.

Mr Chacha was accompanied by Tarime-Rorya Regional Police Commander (RPC),William Mkonda, Mara Regional CCM Chairman, Mr Samwel Kiboye, and Rorya Member of Parliament, Mr Lameck Airo as well as some government officials, who on the spot raised over 1m/- to support the reconstruction of the toilet.

However, reports from the scene showed that the injured student was rushed to Shirati Hospital, and his condition was improving.

In a related development, parents of students studying at the institution have expressed concern over the incident, and hence, call upon additional security measures to protect their children's lives.