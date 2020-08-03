Tanzania: Take to Task Errant Planning Officers, Board Told

31 July 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has directed Planned Settlements Industry Board to monitor Town Planning Officers in its jurisdiction, who go against work ethics and take disciplinary measures.

Speaking during a working tour, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development acting Permanent Secretary, Mr Ezekiel Mpande, ordered the board to monitor the officers, who are fond of working outside their profession.

"For a long time, we have witnessed complaints from wananchi on town planning operations largely ongoing formalization exercises in different parts of the country," said the acting Permanent Secretary on behalf of Permanent Secretary, Mr Nicholaus Mkapa.

He said the officers are fond of abandoning their key duties and tend to serve private companies, who pay them extra money.

"But the companies have failed to complete their work in some towns especially in Dar es Salaam and Arusha. Not every mwananchi violates planned settlements, it is because most of them are unaware of planning regulations," he said.

Mr Mpande said based on lack of supervision of town planning regulations has resulted in unplanned settlements in some towns, and urged the board to stop such habit.

Speaking at the same event, Town Planning Researcher, Dr Ally Namangaya, said planning officers should speed up operations they are tasked and keep pace with fast growing towns and cities in the country.

Dr Namangaya, who is Principal for Town Planning College of Ardhi University, said where possible the Planning Officers should involve infrastructure construction companies, Tanesco, Water Supply authorities when planning.

He said delay of issuance of town planning guideline of 2007 led to unplanned settlements in some towns, noting that the unplanned settlements have resulted in floods in most towns.

Dr Namangaya said unplanned settlements in most parts of the country have resulted in land disputes, adding that such areas have experienced frequent conflicts with investors.

He noted that in order to control unplanned settlements, the planning officers should focus on rural areas, which later on grow to become new towns, adding: "You need also to use modern technology in planning operations."

