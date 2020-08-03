Nigeria: Farmers to Increase Incomes Through Govt's Food, Job Plans

The Federal Government recently launched a 12-month intervention scheme called Agric for Food and Job Plan (AFJP) to cushion the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan which is a key component of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), is a farm-to-table initiative along the whole agricultural value chain.

The programme is designed to create a minimum of five million jobs in the agriculture sector and will add about 10 million metric tonnes of food, Daily Trust on Sunday gathered.

This will cover about 2.4 million registered farmers who are linked to their farmlands using technology (biometrics and GIS), cultivate between 20,000 and 100,000 hectares of land per state, resulting in an aggregate of 2.4 million hectares nationwide according to the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP AGRO) Factsheet.

The Senior Special Assistance to President Muhammadu Buhari on Agriculture, Dr Andrew Kwasari, said the project would cover at least two million hectares of land and livestock across the country.