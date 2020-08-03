Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Arewa Youths Reject Mamman Daura's Call to Jettison Zoning

2 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Northern youths under the aegis of Arewa Youths for Peace and Security (AYPS) have rejected a call for political parties to jettison zoning in the choice of presidential candidates for the 2023 general election.

President Muhammadu Buhari's nephew, Mamman Daura, suggested last week, that there was no need for zoning of presidency to any part of the country, stressing that emphasis should be on competence.

But the Arewa youths in a statement on Sunday, by their president, Alhaji Salisu Magaji, however, argued that if the presidency was allowed to return to the South in the next general election, it will further solidify Nigeria's stability and cohesion as a democratic state.

The group said it will be unfair not to allow the Southern part of the country to take another shot in the leadership of the country under the zoning arrangement before it is dropped.

"Our view is that we support and encourage the zoning of the 2023 presidency to the South. They have a chance to bring a credible and competent candidate to run for 2023 presidency. Our position is that the North should support the South for the peace, stability and tranquillity of the nation.

"It is our belief now that if we say the North should continue after President Buhari ends his second tenure it will affect the cohesion as nation and destroy its fabric.

"So our candid advise is that the North should step aside to allow a Southerner to succeed Buhari. It is a sacrifice we must encourage. It is a sacrifice we must partake," the group said.

