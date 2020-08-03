Mozambique: Jump in Coronavirus Cases Reported From Maputo

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities on Sunday reported a further 53 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, with over half of them diagnosed in Maputo city, the largest one day jump in cases so far recorded in the capital.

A Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health said that, since the start if the pandemic, 52,422 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 978 of them in the previous 24 hours. 710 of the tests were carried out in public facilities and 268 in private laboratories. The private sector only tested samples from Cabo Delgado (188) and from Maputo city (80).

Of the total number of samples tested, 348 were from Maputo city, 188 from Cabo Delgado, 111 from Maputo province, 92 from Nampula, 80 from Sofala, 77 from Inhambane, 40 from Manica, 35 from Tete, four from Zambezia and three from Gaza.

925 of the tests were negative, and 53 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, to 1,669. 51 of the new cases are Mozambicans, one is an Indian citizen and one is British. 30 are men or boys and 23 are women or girls.

26 of the cases are from Maputo city. Although this can partly be explained by the large number of tests carried out in the capital, it should also be noted that the city now contains the highest number of active cases of coronavirus of any province - 228, or 21.7 per cent of the total. It also has the highest rate of active cases per 100,000 residents - 20.7 per cent. These figures cannot be explained as a simple artefact of the number of tests.

There were also 12 new cases from Cabo Delgado, all of them in Montepuez district. They seem to be part of a cluster of cases centred on the camp of the company Montepuez Ruby Miming (MRM). All the latest cases were discovered through tracing the contacts of the earlier Montepuez cases.

There were 11 cases in Maputo province (five in Matola city, two in Namaacha, one in Magude, one in Marracuene and one in Moamba), two in Manica (in Machaze and Mossurize districts), and two in Inhambane (one in Inhambane city and one in Inhassoro).

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 53 new cases have been placed in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, two more Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in Maputo city. This bring the total number hospitalised in isolation wards to eight (five in Maputo, one in Nampula, one in Tete and one in Inhambane).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Health Ministry also announced that a further 50 Covid-19 patients have made a full recovery (37 in Nampula, four in Cabo Delgado, five in Inhambane, three in Maputo city and one in Maputo province). This brings the total number of recoveries to 593.

As of Sunday, the geographical distribution of the 1,669 positive cases, by the province where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Cabo Delgado, 431; Nampula, 389; Maputo City, 312; Maputo province, 290; Tete, 48; Inhambane, 47; Gaza, 38; Zambezia, 36; Sofala, 34; Niassa, 27; Manica, 17.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 1,669 positive cases, of which 593 have made a full recovery and 1,063 are active cases. 13 Covid-19 patients have died, 11 from the disease and two from other pathologies.