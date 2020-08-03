Nigeria: Our Skits Went Viral in Several African Countries - Brizy, Xploit Comedy

The coronavirus pandemic continues to exert a toll on world economies by grounding many industries, including tourism and entertainment.

Notwithstanding, the Xploit Comedy group has continued to enjoy vibrancy in the Nigerian digital space.

The group, comprising four young men, Brizy, Chizzy, Lankz, and Lenzi, is one of comedy entities ruling social media.

Brizy (real name Lazarus Emmanuel Chibugo) who is also known as Xploit Comedy recently affirmed that the group's dream of a tour in 2020 is still very much alive.

"There was and there's still a lot of plans for 2020. One of our major plans for the year is to embark on a tour, which can still be achieved regardless," he affirmed.

Chibugo, a native of Njaba Imo State and graduate of Imo State University, dropped a hint on what inspired him to become a comedian: "Looking back, I'd say a whole bunch of things inspired me, but then the idea of putting a smile on the faces of people became my drive, my passion. Now, I can't do without acting comedy."

Members of the group who met in their church's drama department and on campus of Imo State University, created the group Xploit Comedy to pursue professional careers in the art of making people laugh. So far, they have made a success of their chosen career.

On how they became social media phenomenon, Brizy explained: "A lot of people who found our skits very funny reposted the skits and by doing that, we garnered a lot of fan base. A lot of popular Instagram pages including KRAKS TV, Funny African Page, Rillimillz and Yabaleft regularly repost our skits."

He continued: " Similarly, celebrities like Don Jazzy, Olamide, and AY, repost some of our works and that helped to boost our fan base because we tapped from their fan base as they reposted our works."

On gaining international fame, he revealed: "One of our skits went viral in several African countries like Tanzania and Uganda. In fact, one of the biggest Instagram pages in Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya uploaded the skits on their pages and that expanded our fan base."

He gave an insight into the diversity of the group's fan base. "On Instagram, our largest fan base is still Nigeria, but on our Facebook page, we have a diverse fan base, from Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Italy, Germany, Dubai and USA," he said.