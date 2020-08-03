Nigeria: Covid-19 - 37 Patients Recover From Lagos Isolation Centres

2 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Lagos State government, on Sunday, announced the recovery and discharge of 37 coronavirus patients from its isolation centres.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the patients, including 31 Nigerians and six foreigners, were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

"Good people of Lagos, today, 37 #COVID19Lagos patients; 15 females and 22 males, including 6 foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

"The patients; 8 from Agidingbi; 7 from Onikan; 7 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 1 from Gbagada; 2 from First Cardiology and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres, were discharged after full recovery.

"Remember, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you." Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged Lagosians to always stay safe by maintaining physical distancing, practising hand hygiene, masking up and taking responsibility for a COVID-19-free Lagos. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.