Nigeria: #BBNaija - Ka3na, Lilo Become First Evictees From 'Lockdown' House

2 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Ka3na and Lilo on Sunday became the first housemates to be evicted from the BBNaija 'Lockdown' house.

Big Brother introduced an interesting twist to the game on Sunday night after he technically took away the eviction powers from the viewers.

This meant that the fate of the nominated contestants was in the hands of their colleagues.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, further shocked the house when he announced that it was going to be a double eviction. He said this after unveiling Lilo, Eric, Ka3na, and Praise as the least voted housemates of the week.

Biggie also said this year all the housemates except the head of the house and deputy will be up for eviction every week.

The process

This meant that Lilo, Eric, Ka3na, and Praise had to rely on fate or better still good luck and even their relationships with their fellow housemates to remain in the house. Interestingly, the four housemates were lovers in the BBNaija house. The intense voting sessions began with BrightO who selected Eric and Ka3na.

The higher majority voted out Ka3na and Lilo who Ebuka announced as the first Lockdown housemates to leave the show.

Winning prize

Meanwhile, MultiChoice Nigeria, the organisers announced that this season's winner will walk away with N85 million grand prize.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Kenyans Facing Hunger, Job Cuts as Covid-19 Ravages Nation
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.