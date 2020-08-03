Malawi: Dowa Chiefs Call for Improved Service Deliver From Police

31 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Traditional Authorities (T/As) Mponela, Dzoole, Kayembe and Chakhaza of Dowa have called upon the Malawi Police Service to improve on their service delivery if they want to regain public trust.

The chiefs made the call on Thursday during a Station Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, which the Mponela Police Station organized to evaluate security issues for the past six months effective from January to June 2020.

The meeting drew participants from traditional leaders, community policing members, religious leaders and the police.

Speaking on behalf of other chiefs, T/A Chakhaza bemoaned increased security lapses their respective areas registered during the period under review, which he said was due to political instability, bloodsucking rumours and the coming in of Covid-19 pandemic.

"Some situations can really compromise the expected quality of service delivery, hence the environment of the past six months was tough for better services anticipated from police," he said.

Mponela Police Station Officer In-charge, Emmie Soko, admitted the existence of the security gaps in the district.

But Soko promised that things will improve soon. She also pledged a professional, independent and effective police service.

"My office is geared to provide maximum security to the lives and properties of all people in the area in a professional manner, independent, impartial and apolitical," she emphasized.

She thanked all community leaders surrounding police facilities within their areas for their unweaving support towards police since no any police formation was torched during the protests.

Soko also took advantage of the meeting to extend her gratitude to people who are financing the construction of modern police units at Mbingwa and Mtengowanthenga, respectively.

